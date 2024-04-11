NFL Draft Profile: Houston Christian edge rusher Jalyx Hunt

One prospect the Denver Broncos are showing interest in and could draft on day three of the 2024 NFL Draft is Houston Christian’s edge rusher Jalyx Hunt. He is a 6-4, 252-pound edge rusher who is considered one of the more intriguing high-upside small-school prospects in the draft. Currently, he is projected to be an early day 3 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jalyx Hunt played a total of two seasons at Houston Christian and was a dominant force during his time there. During his two-year career, he totaled 133 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, 13.5 sacks, 1 interception, 5 pass deflections, and 5 forced fumbles. This past season he totaled 46 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, 1 interception, 3 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles. This performance earned Hunt an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl where the athletic edge rusher was a standout player during the week of practices.

Houston Christian edge Jalyx Hunt, who visited the #Patriots on Wednesday, is on a 30 visit with the #Broncos today. A Senior Bowl standout, Hunt had a position-best 10-8 broad jump at the combine. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 5, 2024

Player Profile

Jalyx Hunt | Edge Rusher | Houston Christian

Height: 6-4

Weight: 252 pounds

40-time: 4.64 seconds

Arm Length: 34 3/8th inches

Hands: 10”

Vertical Jump: 37 inches

Broad Jump: 10’8”

Bench Press: 19 reps

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

Great size, length, and athleticism

Twitchy athlete with great foot speed

Has room to continue adding muscle to his frame

Explosive off the snap and has a quick closing burst to close in on quarterbacks

Has enough flexibility to dip around the edge

Showcases a strong initial pop

Very raw player who is still learning the position but is known to be coachable

High-upside developmental player

Played on special teams and blocked a kick

Weaknesses

Relies heavily on his athleticism and doesn’t have a plan of attack

Needs to add more pass-rush moves to his arsenal

Will need to continue adding muscle to his frame

Struggles to block shed when engaged with lineman

Your classic small school player who will face a large jump in talent and will need a lot of development

Never dominated against lesser talent

Jalyx Hunt’s RAS

Jalyx Hunt is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.18 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 143 out of 1738 DE from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day pending.https://t.co/r7ZZttioWa pic.twitter.com/wX3Y47Aqc5 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 1, 2024

What other analysts are saying about Houston Christian edge rusher Jalyx Hunt

The Athletic’s lead draft analyst Dane Brugler - Link

A two-year starter at Houston Christian, Hunt played the LEO role as an outside linebacker in the Huskies’ 3-4 base scheme. A late bloomer, he was a 195- pound safety at Cornell before adding weight and moving to linebacker in 2022 following his transfer to Houston Christian. Despite only two years in the program, at a new position, he led the team in sacks both seasons (No. 2 in school history in career sacks) and was named Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. As a pass rusher, Hunt creates pressure when allowed to pin his ears back and race to the quarterback, although he tends to rush too upright and will need more of an assortment of moves. He plays with energetic hustle in pursuit, but he is more physical than powerful and needs to play bigger and more consistent versus the run. Overall, Hunt is overly reliant on his athletic gifts and needs to become savvier with his hands and pass-rush approach, but his explosiveness, body length and willingness to be coached are attractive qualities. He is a draft-and-develop prospect who can fill a subpackage role as a rookie and play special teams.

NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein - Link

Hunt is a small-school edge defender possessing notable athletic traits and the potential to get bigger and stronger. He currently lacks the lower-body anchor and general play strength to go up against NFL opponents, but the team drafting him is likely to view him as a developmental prospect in need of time to build his frame and his game. Hunt’s speed is obvious as a pass rusher and in run pursuit, but proving he can survive against a downhill running attack could be the difference between challenging for a rotational role or hoping to become a designated pass rusher.

Does Jalyx Hunt make sense for the Broncos on day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft?

Worth a shot on day three.

Hunt is your classic very athletic but raw small school prospect who needs a ton of development and will face a giant leap in talent when entering the NFL. However, the athleticism, length, upside, and pass-rush upside are what is going to get him drafted.

For the Broncos, they already have a room of athletic pass rushers who need development. Baron Browning has shown flashes, Nik Bonitto had a solid second season, and Drew Sanders is now part of this room, so I am not sure if adding Hunt really improves the room in the short term, but he could be worth the risk.

I am never against taking shots at high-upside players like this on day three, especially at a premium position like edge rusher. However, with how much the Broncos' roster needs depth, I am not sure they are in the position to be taking fliers on players like Hunt. He is one of their top 30 visits, so the coaches and staff did get to meet with him, so we shall see what they feel about him come night three of the draft.

At the end of the day, Hunt is a raw developmental pass rusher with great athleticism, long arms, a frame that can still add muscle, and a skill set that will intrigue coaches. He’s a day-three prospect and someone the Broncos have shown some interest in. I’m 50/50 on dart throws like this when the roster needs depth badly, but if they hit, it will be 100% worth the dart throw.