SB Nation NFL Mock Draft: Denver Broncos select Oregon QB Bo Nix at 12th overall

With the 12th overall selection in the SB Nation NFL Mock Draft, I have the Denver Broncos selecting Oregon quarterback, Bo Nix.

Bo Nix gives the Broncos a quarterback who fits into Sean Payton’s offense very well. He is a quick rhythm passer who has had success in the short passing game, throwing screens, quick passes to the backs, and so on — all things Payton loves to do in his offense. His processing ability, which is something Payton covets from his quarterbacks, has also been praised by evaluators. While Nix may not be the most highly touted prospect, he may just be the best fit for the Broncos at quarterback in this draft.

This may not be the most popular pick, but with the way the board fell in front of me, it was the move the Broncos had to make. Trying to trade up and compete with the Vikings for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was unsuccessful and then the Raiders traded up to ninth overall to select Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., which was a surprise. I would have liked to trade back, but with Nix being the quarterback I wanted to get if I could not trade up, I pulled the trigger at 12th overall.

As we know, the Broncos need a quarterback. They parted ways with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason and ate a historic cap hit in the process of doing so. Many thought the team would add to the position during free agency or via a trade, but that did not happen either despite their reported attempts to do so. So, they had to come away with a quarterback in this draft, and Nix, who is a great fit in Sean Payton’s offense, was the quarterback I came away with.

Right now, the only two quarterbacks on the Broncos roster are Jarrett Stidham and journeyman quarterback Ben DiNucci. Stidham signed a two-year deal with the team last season and was called a priority signing by head coach Sean Payton. He served as the Broncos backup quarterback until the final games of the season where he started ahead of a benched Russell Wilson. Now he would be in a competition with Nix for the Broncos starting quarterback job if this scenario played out like this.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has quarterback as the -145 favorite to be the first-round pick by the Broncos and Bo Nix is the overwhelming favorite at -175 to be the quarterback they draft. The two have been connected throughout the draft process a lot so it makes sense that the odds would be like this a few weeks out from the draft.

There is a real chance this is how the first round falls come draft night. I would be surprised if Penix Jr. ended up going in the top 10 and ideally, I’d like to see the Broncos trade back once or even twice and hope to get Nix later while collecting picks. At the end of the day, I am happy with this pick because he fits well with Sean Payton and hopefully he can turn him into the quarterback the Broncos have been looking for since Peyton Manning retired.