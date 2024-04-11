It’s time for the Denver Broncos to buck their trend of bad drafting

Good morning, Broncos Country.

Only two weeks remain before the Denver Broncos are on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft. Who they pick is anyone’s guess as of now, but one thing is for certain: if the franchise wants to get back to being competitive—they need to do a lot better at drafting than they have recently and historically.

It’s not just a recent phenomenon with George Paton, who has managed to only find a handful of contributors in his time as general manager. Truthfully, the Broncos’ issues with drafting date back to the Mike Shanahan and Ted Sundquist era over two decades ago. Alas, those woes have continued through every coaching staff and general manager since then.

This is a list of all the Broncos’ picks historically. Take a look at what has transpired over the past twenty years. Do you notice anything? I certainly do. I see a lot of missed picks and questionable decisions. I also see a lot of coaching turnover and scheme changes that are significantly averse to developing and retaining talent. That’s a key reason why many of these players never worked out.

Nobody will ever doubt John Elway’s presence and importance to the franchise. He was a Hall of Fame player and one of the greatest to every play football. But when it comes to drafting, Elway struggled immensely.

He retained or extended less than 10 players out of over 80 he ever drafted. Very few players from his tenure as GM are still in the National Football League. Moreover, only three of them (Courtland Sutton, Garett Bolles and Riley Dixon) remain a member of the Broncos. And quite honestly, how many of those picks that moved on from the team that drafted them ever made an impact in the NFL? Hardly any.

The Broncos have a roster that is in desperate need of talent. It was in bad shape before George Paton, Sean Payton or anyone currently in house ever stepped foot at team headquarters in Dove Valley. The draft certainly isn’t an exact science and I’m fully aware that a good share of picks flame out by the end of their rookie deals.

But Denver’s hit rate relative to drafting over the years is not optimal and pales in comparison to the best teams in the league—who are more often than not the ones who draft well and keep their homegrown talent for the long haul. This year’s draft would be a prime time for the Broncos to starting buck a two-decade long trend that has been the bane of the franchise.

As always—thank you for reading. Here is today’s slate of articles for Horse Tracks.

