Report: Veteran cornerback Levi Wallace is visiting the Broncos tomorrow

According to Bleacher Reports lead NFL insider Jordan Schultz, veteran free agent cornerback Levi Wallace is visiting the Broncos tomorrow. 9NEWS lead Broncos reporter Mike Klis has confirmed Schultz’s report that Wallace will be visiting tomorrow.

Levi Wallace entered the league as an undrafted free agent by the Buffalo Bills in 2018 and played four seasons with them before spending the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During his career, he has appeared in 83 games which included 70 starts, and has 305 tackles, 7 tackles for a loss, 12 interceptions, and 54 pass deflections. This past season, Wallace appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and had 9 starts while totaling 38 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 11 pass deflections.

If signed by the Broncos, the veteran cornerback will give the Broncos a solid veteran option to compete with second-year corner Riley Moss and third-year corner Damarri Mathis for the starting job opposite Pat Surtain in their secondary.

Moss, who the Broncos traded up for in the third round last year did not contribute much on defense after an injury cost him the vast majority of training camp and the entirety of the preseason. Now that he is fully healthy and has a full season under his belt, he will be pushing for a starting job. Adding a veteran like Wallace would give the Broncos insurance if he did not live up to these expectations.

As for Mathis, he had a promising rookie season that saw him hold his own in the Broncos secondary but he really struggled last season and was ultimately benched. Now, he is not only fighting for a starting job on defense but likely fighting for a spot on the roster this offseason. So, adding a veteran like Wallace would give the Broncos depth and insurance if Mathis continues to struggle this season.

We shall see if this visit ends with a signing, but if he does sign, this would be a solid addition to the Broncos' secondary. They needed a veteran option who could provide some depth and insurance if their young players struggled this offseason.