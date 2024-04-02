NFL Draft Profile: Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott

One prospect who may interest the Denver Broncos on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft is former Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott. He is a 6-4, 250-pound tight end who is considered one of the better-receiving tight ends in the draft. He is currently projected to go on day two or early day three of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sinnott played a total of four seasons at Kansas State but really made a name for himself these past two seasons. During his four-year career at Kansas State, he totaled 82 receptions for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns. This past season he totaled 49 receptions for 676 yards and 6 touchdown receptions. This performance earned him an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl where he was one of the standouts during the week of practices.

Player Profile

Height: 6-4

Weight: 250 pounds

40-time: 4.68 seconds

Arm Length: 32 3/8th inches

Hand Size: 9 1⁄ 2th inches

Vertical Jump: 40 inches

Broad Jump: 10’6”

3-Cone Drill: 6.82 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.23 seconds

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

Well-built frame and looks the part as a tight end

Athletic player who can gain yardage after the catch

Good body control and can make adjustments to come down with the catch

Has enough speed to run all routes and be dangerous down the seam

Is a hands catcher who will reach out and snag the ball

Reliable hands

Quick feet and short area quickness

A versatile player who can line up as an H-Back, traditionally or in the slot

Has shown he is a willing blocker

Weaknesses

While he is a willing blocker, he will likely struggle a bit in that area in the NFL

You’re not drafting him to be a run-blocker

Has shorter arms which could limit him some with contested catches

Not a polished route runner

Ben Sinnott’s RAS

What other analysts are saying about Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott

Athletic F tight end with an ability to add value in the passing game and handle some blocking duties in space. The former walk-on has added 40 pounds to his frame without losing his speed or agility. He’s an adequate route runner with the quickness to compete against man coverage on all three levels and get additional yards after the catch. He lacks NFL physicality to hold up on blocking duties near the line, and he needs to prove he can play with quicker, stronger hands as a pass catcher. Sinnott is a Day 3 talent but his NFL journey could be determined by whether he can get just a little bit better in all phases.

Does Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott make sense for the Broncos in the middle rounds of the draft?

If he is available on day three, or maybe in the third round, I think he does.

The Broncos are looking for a receiving threat at tight end and Sinnott could help out with that. He is a pretty athletic tight end with run-after-the-catch ability and good hands. He is not an elite playmaker like Bowers projects to be, but he could turn into a solid weapon in the NFL.

Where he is projected to go in the draft is all over the map. Some view him as a likely day-two selection and potentially the second tight end off the board while others view him as a developmental day-three selection. I think that third or fourth-round range is perfect for Sinnott and where the Broncos could select him.

Tight end is a need for the Broncos because of the uncertainty surrounding Greg Dulcich’s availability. He has struggled with multiple hamstring injuries and barely played for the Broncos last season. He was supposed to be a big part of their offense but he was unavailable. Lance Krull flashed some receiving potential but has yet to prove much in the NFL and is fighting for a roster spot. So, they need a reliable receiving threat and will likely look to add one via the draft.

Sinnott is one of the top receiving threats at tight end and the Broncos could be interested in him during the middle rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.