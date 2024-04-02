Broncos are favorites to draft Oregon quarterback Bo Nix

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Denver Broncos are now the odds-on favorite to draft Oregon quarterback Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft. The spread doesn’t note where Nix will be selected, only the odds of which team would end up drafting him and Denver is well ahead of the pack here.

This news seems to be timed perfectly with our SB Nation Reacts survey from last week where we asked Broncos fans if they preferred a trade up, stand pat, or trade down scenario for Denver in the first-round of the draft... with the obvious result being a quarterback is targeted. 52% preferred a trade back and in that scenario we would see Oregon quarterback Bo Nix be an interesting target for Sean Payton.

However, these odds seem to suggest Denver would likely pick Nix from that stand pat zone. With the Raiders and Saints in the mix, they wouldn’t likely be able to trade back to get Nix there. So in that context, would you be happy if the Broncos ended up pulling the trigger on Bo Nix with their 12th overall selection?