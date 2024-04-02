All’s quiet in Broncos Country

A lot of folks will say that the hardest time to be a football fan is the stretch of time after minicamps but before training camp. I disagree. It’s the current time, the time before the draft, that’s the hardest.

Sure, we’ve spent a good deal of time over the last 9-years using this time before the draft to fantasize what it would be like to lasso-in a stud quarterback. While that exercise has it benefits, it hardly sustains a football fan during this time.

Between the posturing, the smoke screens, and various diversions, the daily expectation of whom the Broncos will draft vacillates with each incoming tweet. The Broncos are meeting with so-and-so. So-and-so’s stock is rising or falling. The Broncos are going to take a QB, right? Maybe.

The fact of the matter is that the Broncos don’t really have an idea in which direction they’re going to go come draft day. Sure, they have a general idea of who they like, but until that clock starts ticking, literally anything can happen.

Ordinarily by now, the Broncos will have made at least some sort of splash in free agency, but it feels like this year, with the addition by subtraction in jettisoning Russell Wilson, there is just not a lot for fans to get truly geeked about.

New uniforms, the draft, and the schedule release will help ease the discomfort of the offseason, but it’s just not the same.

I’m ready to get excited about something!

