Could the Broncos get the best defensive player in the draft at 12?

Using career AV (approximate value) I looked at the “best” defender in every draft this century to see where they were taken. This was done to answer the question of whether or not the Broncos could use the 12th pick to get the “best” defender in the draft (by AV).
With apologies to Von Miller (who is still behind JJ Watt, but should pass him this season), the table below lists the best defender in every draft this century and when they were picked.
|Year
|Defensive Player
|Career AV
|Draft Spot
|2023
|Will Anderson
|10
|3
|2022
|Sauce Gardner
|26
|4
|2021
|Micah Parsons
|50
|12
|2020
|Patrick Queen
|39
|28
|2019
|Nick Bosa
|50
|2
|2018
|Fred Warner
|70
|70
|2017
|TJ Watt
|80
|30
|2016
|Chris Jones
|77
|37
|2015
|Marcus Peters
|64
|18
|2014
|Aaron Donald
|124
|13
|2013
|Tyrann Mathieu
|63
|69
|2012
|Bobby Wagner
|121
|47
|2011
|JJ Watt
|110
|11
|2010
|Ndamukong Suh
|100
|2
|2009
|Clay Matthews
|77
|26
|2008
|Calais Campbell
|109
|50
|2007
|Patrick Willis and Darrelle Revis
|93 - tied
|11 and 14
|2006
|Haloti Ngata
|100
|12
|2005
|DeMarcus Ware
|100
|11
|2004
|Jared Allen
|101
|126
|2003
|Terrell Suggs
|110
|10
|2002
|Julius Peppers
|130
|2
|2001
|Justin Smith
|101
|4
|2000
|Brian Urlacher
|119
|9
Of course there are plenty of years when the best defender is taken very early like Will Anderson, Sauce Gardner, Nick Bosa or Ndamukong Suh. That being said there are many more years when the best defender is taken around 12th (Micah Parsons, Aaron Donald, JJ Watt, Haloti Ngata and Terrell Suggs) or significantly after the 12th pick but still in the first round (Patrick Queen, TJ Watt, and Clay Matthews).
There are other drafts when the best defender in the draft falls to the second round (Chris Jones, Calais Campbell, and Bobby Wagner) or later (Tyrann Matthieu, Frew Warner, and Jared Allen).
It’s also interesting to note that the first defensive player drafted is often not the “best” defensive player in the draft. Will Anderson currently is, but many years (including 2011) it is not. Only 20 times in NFL history has the first overall pick been a defensive player with Tavon Walker being the last instance of that. Myles Garrett in 2017 was the second most recent. Only three other times this century has the first overall pick been a defender
Jadeveon Clowney in 2014
Mario Williams in 2006
Courtney Brown in 2000 (if you could 2000 as part of this century)
No defender drafted #1 overall has ever been the best defender in the draft with the exception of Bruce Smith in 1985. That’s something that I would not have expected. In the 1994 draft the best defender was Bryant Young not #1 overall pick Dan Wilkerson.
- In 1992 it was Troy Vincent not Steve Emtman.
- In 1991 it was Aeneas Williams not Russell Maryland.
- In 1988 it was Neil Smith not Aundray Bruce.
- In 1982 was Andre Tippett not Kenneth Sims.
- In 1979 it was Dan Hampton not Tom Cousineau.
- In 1976 it Mike Haynes not Lee Roy Selmon.
- In 1974 it was Jack Lambert not Too Tall Jones.
- In 1973 it was Tom Jackson (!!!!) not John Matuszak.
- In 1972 it was Larry Brooks not Walt Patulski.
- in 1967 it was Alan Page not Bubba Smith.
Table below shows drafts when the first overall pick was a defender and the name of the player
|Year
|Lg
|First Overall Pick
|Pos
|Tm
|College
|2022
|NFL
|Travon Walker
|DE
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Georgia
|2017
|NFL
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Cleveland Browns
|Texas A&M
|2014
|NFL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|DE
|Houston Texans
|South Carolina
|2006
|NFL
|Mario Williams
|DE
|Houston Texans
|North Carolina St.
|2000
|NFL
|Courtney Brown
|DE
|Cleveland Browns
|Penn St.
|1994
|NFL
|Dan Wilkinson
|DT
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Ohio St.
|1992
|NFL
|Steve Emtman
|DE
|Indianapolis Colts
|Washington
|1991
|NFL
|Russell Maryland
|DT
|Dallas Cowboys
|Miami (FL)
|1988
|NFL
|Aundray Bruce
|LB
|Atlanta Falcons
|Auburn
|1985
|NFL
|Bruce Smith
|DE
|Buffalo Bills
|Virginia Tech
|1982
|NFL
|Kenneth Sims
|DE
|New England Patriots
|Texas
|1979
|NFL
|Tom Cousineau
|LB
|Buffalo Bills
|Ohio St.
|1976
|NFL
|Lee Roy Selmon
|DE
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Oklahoma
|1974
|NFL
|Too Tall Jones
|DE
|Dallas Cowboys
|Tennessee St.
|1973
|NFL
|John Matuszak
|DE
|Houston Oilers
|Tampa
|1972
|NFL
|Walt Patulski
|DE
|Buffalo Bills
|Notre Dame
|1967
|NFL
|Bubba Smith
|DE
|Baltimore Colts
|Michigan St.
|1966
|NFL
|Tommy Nobis
|LB
|Atlanta Falcons
|Texas
|1956
|NFL
|Gary Glick
|DB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Colorado St.
|1949
|NFL
|Chuck Bednarik
|LB
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Pennsylvania
So this gets us to the crux of the matter - would you rather take an almost sureshot pick on an elite defensive player or gamble on the third or 4th QB taken in the draft. The fourth or fifth QB taken in the draft has recently not been a bad pick, but historically these are terrible QBs who do nothing in the NFL.
