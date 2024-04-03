Horse Tracks: New uniforms are on the way

Mark your calendars, Broncos Country. On April 22nd, we’re going to see the unveiling of a new Denver Broncos uniform that has been a long time in coming.

Will they be predominantly orange?

Are we in some way incorporating the classic D from way back in the day?

I think we’re all excited for a fresh start for the Broncos and the new uniforms will hopefully help us gain some separation from the past 8 years of being fans of this losing team.

With the Wall-Mart money and full involvement of Nike walking the team through the redesign process, I have to hope we’ll get something new and unique that captures the spirit of Broncos Country.

Broncos News

Broncos to reveal new uniforms on April 22

The Broncos previously announced in late March that the team would introduce new uniforms for the first time since 1997.

Jarrett Stidham must do better at avoiding sacks - Denver Sports

Sean Payton wants his quarterback to avoid sacks. Jarrett Stidham has struggled to do that in the NFL so far.

Other NFL News

