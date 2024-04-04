A full seven-round mock draft for the Denver Broncos

Good morning, Broncos Country.

Mock drafts—the thing everybody loves and hates simultaneously. It’s fun to think about the infinite possibilities the 2024 NFL Draft brings. However, more often than not, they give us unrealistic expectations for our favorite team’s actual draft day endeavors. But why do we really do them? Because it’s fun!

Nobody knows what is truly going to happen, but I think we might have a general idea of what the Denver Broncos would like to accomplish in a few weeks' time. The big question leading up to April 25th is whether or not the Broncos will make a bold move for a quarterback. I don’t doubt the desire from Head Coach Sean Payton to snag one of his favorite signal callers in this year’s draft. I just think it’s unlikely they find a dance partner unless a super aggressive offer is made.

With that in mind, I wanted to do a mock draft with the scenario where the Broncos can’t move up and get a quarterback and focus on building the best team possible in 2024 with a look toward improving the future foundations of the franchise.

First Round — #19 Selection Overall

Troy Fautanu, OL — Washington

This selection was acquired in a trade down with the Los Angeles Rams who traded the 52nd pick in the second round to move up and get Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.

There are those who might feel Fautanu is a wasted selection because he might not play right away, but he is a top-flight OL prospect that has experience at left tackle and left guard who would give the Broncos a player who can become a very good NFL starter. We don’t know what the future holds for Garett Bolles and if Ben Powers doesn’t step his game up in 2024—he may be a surprise cut from the Broncos after the end of the season.

Troy Fautanu is a master of the cut block ✂️



: @BenFennell_NFL pic.twitter.com/H2cU8OoY1u https://t.co/HSCr59A2cQ — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 29, 2024

Second Round — #52 Selection Overall

Ruke Orhorhoro, DL — Clemson

Quarterback wasn’t an option with Bo Nix and Michael Penix, Jr. coming off the board well before the selection. That being said, the Broncos need to upgrade their defensive trenches. Everyone knows I’m a big fan of Clemson standout Ruke Orhorhoro. With the Broncos unable to make a move up and secure a quarterback, using their top two selections to fortify the offensive and defensive lines seemed like one of the best strategies to attempt.

Third Round — #76 Selection Overall

Junior Colson, LB — Michigan

Denver added Cody Barton to their linebacker corps after Josey Jewell signed with the Carolina Panthers. He and Alex Singleton might make a nice duo for a season, but long-term I think the Broncos need to get serious about the position. Especially if they intend to move Drew Sanders to EDGE full-time. Colson is a true three-down linebacker with good coverage skills and diagnoses run-stopping assignments well.

Junior Colson, linebacker from Michigan, is a guy you should look out for in this year’s draft. Shown the ability to play all three downs throughout his time at Michigan #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/0TBIeKdTVh — Dylan Feltovich (@dyfelt) April 2, 2024

Fourth Round — #121 Selection Overall

Javon Baker, WR — UCF

The Broncos added Josh Reynolds in free agency and have Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Marvin Mims as their other top options. It’s not a bad group, but the long-term future is questionable. We can’t expect much from Patrick after back-to-back season ending injuries and Courtland Sutton has been rumored as a trade option for two years now. I like Baker because he has the ability to play the ‘X’ and offers slot versatility as well. While this is a deep class, I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes a little bit higher than this on draft day. But he was still on the board when the selection rolled around, so he was an obvious choice.

Fifth Round — #136 Selection Overall

Theo Johnson, TE — Penn State

The Broncos could use an addition to their tight end corps. Greg Dulcich has missed most of his first two seasons with lingering hamstring concerns and nobody else in the room is a true difference maker. At 6’6” and 259 pounds, Johnson posted a record-breaking 9.93 RAS after his NFL Combine workout. The Broncos could do a lot worse with their first pick in the fifth round is well worth it in my opinion.

Fifth Round — #145 Selection Overall

Joe Milton, QB — Tennessee

After missing out on quarterbacks early in the draft, the Broncos take a Day 3 flier on Volunteers signal caller Joe Milton. His size, athleticism, and arm strength is off the charts, but he needs a lot of work when it comes to reading defenses and processing. Even so, he is worth the roll of the dice here to get someone with developmental upside in the quarterback room.

Fifth Round — #147 Selection Overall

Isaiah Davis, RB — South Dakota State

Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin is Denver’s incumbent trio at running back, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Broncos add to the room in this year’s draft. The team has an interest in South Dakota State star Isaiah Davis who was a key component in the Jackrabbits’ back-to-back national championship runs at the FCS level with over 3,000 yards and 38 touchdowns his past two seasons. He’s a decisive runner who has power to his game and would be a great compliment to the players Denver currently has.

South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis (vs. Villanova, Noon, ESPN)



- One of the best FCS prospects (and SR RBs) in the 2024 draft class

- Great feet/balance/cut skills for 6-0 and 227 pounds

- True three-down skill set pic.twitter.com/UIDoPCX8CP — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 9, 2023

Sixth Round — #203 Selection Overall

Jowon Briggs, DT — Cincinatti

After getting Orhorhoro in the second-round, the Broncos use one of their last selections on University of Cincinatti product Jowon Briggs. He is coming of a monster senior season with 61 tackles and 3 sacks and would give the Broncos a developmental nose tackle prospect behind D.J. Jones.

Great Pro Day workout from @ShrineBowl week standout IDL Jowon Briggs



Along with 39 reps, he also ran a 5.00 forty 313 pounds. No IDL at NFL Combine 305+ pounds hit 5.00 or better



He's a physical, powerful DT with compact explosives. See his clips from Pro Day and Shrine… pic.twitter.com/KQMuq0c5Li — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 1, 2024

Sixth Round — #207 Selection Overall

Jaylin Simpson, DB — Auburn

Simpson tested out as one of the better athlete’s in this defensive back class and made the transition to safety from corner for the Tigers. With the position change, he posted his best production with 36 tackles and 4 interceptions in his fifth-year at Auburn. He is productive player who shows good ball skills and gives Vance Joseph’s defense a prospect who can contribute in a variety of ways.

Feel free to grade the mock draft in the poll below. Did you love it or did you hate it?

As always—thank you for reading. Here is today’s slate of articles for Horse Tracks.

