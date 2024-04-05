 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Broncos’ Madness’ Final Four is a doozy

This could lead to the obvious matchup — or may provide a surprise.

By Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

It’s getting close.

Only four “teams” left and the choices may be harder than you think.

Floyd Little v. John Elway - the player who made it possible in the 60s for there to still be a franchise in Denver that would eventually get the brash young QB who would take the Broncos to Super Bowl glory.

Peyton Manning v. Super Bowl 32 - One of the greatest minds in all of football who took the Denver Broncos back to glory versus the greatest Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Oooof. Going to be a great round with a fantastic final either way.

Poll

The Franchise v. The Duke

view results
  • 8%
    Floyd Little
    (31 votes)
  • 91%
    John Elway
    (320 votes)
351 votes total Vote Now

Poll

The Sheriff v. The Greatest SB win

view results
  • 34%
    Peyton Manning
    (123 votes)
  • 65%
    Super Bowl XXXII
    (231 votes)
354 votes total Vote Now

