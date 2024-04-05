‘Broncos’ Madness’ Final Four is a doozy

It’s getting close.
Only four “teams” left and the choices may be harder than you think.
Floyd Little v. John Elway - the player who made it possible in the 60s for there to still be a franchise in Denver that would eventually get the brash young QB who would take the Broncos to Super Bowl glory.
Peyton Manning v. Super Bowl 32 - One of the greatest minds in all of football who took the Denver Broncos back to glory versus the greatest Super Bowl win in franchise history.
Oooof. Going to be a great round with a fantastic final either way.
The Franchise v. The Duke
8%
Floyd Little
91%
John Elway
The Sheriff v. The Greatest SB win
34%
Peyton Manning
65%
Super Bowl XXXII
