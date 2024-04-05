NFL Draft Profile: Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell

One player who could interest the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is former Toldeo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. He is a 6-0, 195-pound cornerback who is considered by many as the top corner in the draft and likely a top 15 selection in the draft. NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Mitchell ranked as his 13th overall player in the 2024 NFL Draft and is his CB2 in this draft.

Mitchell played a total of four seasons at Toledo and during his time there, he turned into one of the better cornerbacks in the nation. During his four-year career, he totaled 123 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 6 interceptions, 45 pass deflections, 2 defensive touchdowns, and 1 forced fumble. This past season, he totaled 41 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 interception, and 18 pass deflections. This performance earned him an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl where he was a standout that week and helped elevate his stock well into the first round.

.@ToledoFB @QuinyonMitchell has all the traits to be an elite corner. Definitely helped that he was the best corner @seniorbowl against the elite receivers. #NFLDraft2024 #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/eWEXbM8yEm — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) March 26, 2024

Player Profile

Quinyon Mitchell | Cornerback | Toledo

Height: 6-0

Weight: 195 pounds

40-time: 4.33 seconds

Arm Length: 31 inches

Hand Size: 9 1⁄ 4th inches

Vertical Jump: 38 inches

Broad Jump: 10’ 2”

Bench Press: 20 reps

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

Elite athlete

Good size and build for a cornerback

Smooth and fluid hips

Has a high football IQ, reads the quarterbacks eyes and relies on his instincts

Has a quick burst to close on a receiver to make the tackle, make a play on the ball, or jump a route

Is a proven ballhawk who made many plays on the ball during his time at Toledo

A physical corner who is not afraid of contact

At his best at off-man coverage but can do it all

Tackles like a safety and is an efficient run defender

Has the ability to play outside or in the slot

Weaknesses

He is an aggressive player who can be a tad overaggressive at times

Played primarily off-man coverage so his press-man skills are a question mark

Late or delayed backpedal transitions

Quinyon Mitchell’s RAS

Quinyon Mitchell is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.78 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 50 out of 2255 CB from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day pending.https://t.co/mHmqJLixr2 pic.twitter.com/gdvczcGAUz — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 13, 2024

What other analysts are saying about Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell

NFL Networks lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah - Link

Mitchell has excellent size, speed and toughness for the position. He is at his best in off-man coverage, where he plays out of a side turn and eyes the quarterback through the wide receiver. He is very situationally aware, settling at the sticks before triggering on the ball. There’s a noticeable burst when he drives downhill. He has plenty of speed to turn and carry go routes. He also can quickly restart and recover versus double moves. Occasionally, there is a little tightness when he must flip his hips down the field. He has exceptional ball skills (SEE: his tape from 2022, when he had five interceptions, including a pair of pick-sixes), but he wasn’t challenged very often in 2023. I love his desire and physicality against the run. He never hangs on blocks, and he bursts to the ball-carrier before coming to balance and collecting tackles. Overall, Mitchell is a feisty competitor with outstanding speed and a history of ball production.

NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein - Link

Mitchell possesses a gumbo of traits, with size, strength and speed filling up the pot. He’s built like a running back, tackles like a safety and has the ball skills of a cornerback. Mitchell can play in a variety of coverages and was the clear-cut top cornerback at the Senior Bowl when working against the top receivers in practice. While he needs to trace a more efficient path when hounding the route, his burst to close and physicality at the catch point could create tougher throwing windows for quarterbacks. Mitchell’s traits, play demeanor and special-teams potential should make him attractive to teams in the market for CB help.

Does Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell make sense for the Denver Broncos

He does, but I do not think they will have a shot at drafting him.

Mitchell is a talented cornerback who would pair nicely with Pat Surtain II and give the Broncos one of the better cornerback duos in the league right now. As of me writing this, the Broncos have not added a veteran corner in free agency so 2023 third-round pick, Riley Moss, is currently the favorite to start alongside Surtain. Moss’s rookie year was a lost one, so there are questions there, so adding a corner with the potential of Mitchell would help ease those concerns.

However, I do not think the Broncos will have a shot at drafting Mitchell. We all know they are hunting a quarterback in the draft and could make a major trade-up for one, take one at 12, or trade back and take one later. None of these scenarios allow the Broncos to select Mitchell.

He is likely a top 10 to 15 selection who has a chance to be the first cornerback drafted and even in the running to be the first defensive player drafted. If the Broncos were not quarterback-hunting, he would be one of my favorite players for them at 12 but as we know, that is not the case.