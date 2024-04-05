The Denver Broncos are in the unfortunate situation of picking too late in the first round to get one of the top four quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft and don’t really have the assets to move up over a team like the Minnesota Vikings who have two first round picks. So that leaves them looking for some sort of insane blockbuster trade up or a quarterback pick from the next tier of prospects.

That brings us to Oregon’s quarterback Bo Nix and after some recent deep dives from analysts, it might just be that he is the best fit for Sean Payton and the Broncos in this draft.

In an interview with Robert Griffin III this week, he was asked point blank on what it would mean to play for Payton in Denver and Nix didn’t mince words saying it would ‘be a blast’ before jumping into the why.

“He’s known a lot for what he and Drew Brees did together,” Nix said. “It was quick game, get the ball out, timing stuff that I love to do. That’s what we did so great here at Oregon.”

You have to look back at how Drew Brees played and see if the comp for Bo Nix even fits. That is something we can do from Chase Daniel’s breakdown this week on X. The film breakdown really shows how he could fit into a Sean Payton style offense.

The Most Underrated QB in The Draft BY FAR is Bo Nix.



He has an NCAA record for most starts (61) & has the Accuracy, Arm Talent & Arm Strength that's consistent with most NFL starters.



He would fit perfectly in Sean Payton's @Broncos system.



All 22 QB Film Breakdown - 20… pic.twitter.com/wOosVkyRn9 — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) April 3, 2024

Because I’m a Broncos’ fan, I immediately think back to Drew Lock as a prospect and the biggest knock on him was slow eyes and hero ball. He would need development, but the issue with processing speed is that you can’t really change that. It should be the biggest factor in quarterback analysis in my opinion, though I am sure its hard to judge.

With Bo Nix, it became clear his eyes were processing the field so much faster than Lock ever did. I could talk myself into seeing the Drew Brees comp.

The bigger selling point is that Denver could potentially trade back and pick up more picks. The roster is in transition and the more picks they can accumulate the better on that front too. Maybe I should come to terms with the Bo Nix hype and start looking at how Denver could benefit from a guy like him.

What do you think of Bo Nix? Is this guy the better option over trading away many first round picks to move up for one of the top four?