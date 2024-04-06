Behind quarterback, Broncos fans think defensive line is Denver’s biggest need

In our SB Nation Reacts survey this week, I strayed away from the ever-present quarterback discussion to find out where Denver Broncos fans felt the biggest area of need was for the team besides that wonderful quarterback position. The consensus here was the defensive line position group, with nearly half of all fans keying in on that group.

I actually voted linebacker myself. With D.J. Jones still on the roster, I felt the defensive line position isn’t quite as bleak as it appeared when we all thought Jones was a prime candidate to be a veteran release ahead of free agency.

With the linebacker corps down Josey Jewell and his potential replacement, Cody Barton, being a player few think will be a better option than Jewell inside, I feel like this is a position Denver should address soon. The other position I’m worried about is at tight end where the health of Greg Dulcich is a huge question mark this offseason.

Obviously, I’m in the minority here, and I can certainly make a strong argument for defensive line being the biggest problem on the roster outside quarterback, so I’ll stand aside and go with the majority here as well. The question is, can they realistically even address this issue in the 2024 NFL Draft with no picks after the first round until late in the third?

