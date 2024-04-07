Denver was hardest interview to prepare for, says Spencer Rattler

In an interview with Kay Adams, Oklahoma-turned-South-Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler admitted that the team interview he prepared for the most was “probably Denver.”

The 2020 Big 12 Championship MVP/2024 Senior Bowl MVP is currently projected to go in the fourth round. He clocked a 4.95 40, 7.21 three-cone, 32” vertical, and 9’0” broad jump at the combine. Now he, along with the rest of us, is waiting for the big event to kick off on April 25th.

Spencer Rattler says he had to prepare the most for the meeting with the Broncos pic.twitter.com/EQ1Nu2hfQA — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) April 4, 2024

“With the QB quiz and what they did for the install, it was a pretty cool thing, but definitely had to study up on that,” Rattler explained of his run-in with the Broncos, adding that he did a pretty great job with it.

Asked for further clarification on what the QB quiz consisted of exactly, Rattler shared that it was mostly offensive formation questions, particularly from a quarterback perspective.

“Just offensive stuff — just quarterback stuff, really breaking down their offense formation, stuff like that.”

Of course, all of this pomp and circumstance doesn’t necessarily mean the Denver Broncos will take Spencer; but the intimidatingly thorough approach taken to interview candidates wasn’t out of character for Sean Payton, teasingly dubbed a “maniac” by Kay.

The 2024 NFL Draft will air from Detroit, MI, and run from April 25-27. A full schedule along with necessary channel info can be found at Fox Sports.