What if Payton misses on the QB of the future?

It’s a question that Broncos Country probably doesn’t even want to think about. What happens if Sean Payton gets it wrong at QB? How much time does he get? How many opportunities will he get.

The Struggle (yes, a title for this era) has been more than real for the Denver Broncos. The continuation of missing on quarterbacks, whether it be rookies, old vets, or anything in between, could be coming to an end. The upcoming draft feels QB heavy, and many fans feel like the Broncos could be on the verge of making that pick that pulls the franchise out of The Struggle.

Names that continue to pop up are the obvious. JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix, Jr., maybe a trade up even higher to get into Drake Maye range. How about Spencer Rattler in round 2?

Seriously, we have been in The Struggle so long that this article could have been written a thousand times with simple name changes. That sucks, but it is the world we live in.

For now, we have to wait, but waiting is such a drag. And what can’t happen is another half measure. I don’t presume to know who the Broncos should pick, or which QB will be available at 12, or if they will trade up, or anything. What I do know is The Struggle won’t end with half measures.

Sean Payton needs to identify what he wants in a QB, and then do everything he can to get what he wants. Otherwise, what’s the point?

