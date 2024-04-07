‘Broncos Madness’ - Pick your champ

The championship game has been determined, and just like the real March Madness matchup, it’s a contest between juggernauts.

I admit I was sad not to see a John Elway v. Peyton Manning final, but I knew this is how it was going to go. The good news is that either way, Elway is a champ.

For those of you who want to keep reminding me that Von Miller and Randy Gradishar should have been seeded differently (Miller) or been included as an individual (Gradishar), I hear you, lol.

And for the 18th time (see what I did there?) I will remind you, that this whole thing was a random idea late at night as I was trying to find an HT topic during a super boring Broncos offseason. I roped areferee into it at the last minute to do the graphics, and she (yes “she”) came through like a champ (thanks again from the bottom of my orange and blue heart, Ref!)

But all that meant there was no time to pore over the details of players and seeds. But I promise to do so next year ;)

On to the final game...