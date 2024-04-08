NFL Draft Profile: Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders

One prospect who may interest the Denver Broncos on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft is former Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders. He is a 6-4, 245-pound tight end who is considered one of the better pass-catching tight ends in the entire draft. Sanders is currently projected to be a day-two selection by most analysts.

Ja’Tavion Sanders played a total of three seasons at Texas and was a productive member of their offense during two of those years. During his three-year career at Texas, he totaled 99 receptions for 1,295 yards and 7 touchdowns. This past year for the Longhorns, he totaled 45 receptions for 682 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders is an excellent vertical weapon in passing game. Excellent acceleration & athleticism. pic.twitter.com/ZujL8BKU6R — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 19, 2024

Player Profile

Ja’Tavion Sanders | Tight End | Texas

Height: 6-4

Weight: 245 pounds

40-time: 4.69 seconds

Arm Length: 32 7/8th inches

Hand Size: 10 1/8th inches

Vertical Jump: 30 inches

Broad Jump: 9’6”

Bench Press: 8 reps

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

A big size/speed athlete at the position

Is a big receiving threat who can line up out wide, in the slot, traditionally, or in motion

Has good speed to separate and beat linebackers up the seam

Really good at contested catches

Has big strong hands and attacks the ball

Has run after the catch ability

Good agility in the open field

A mismatch when lined up against linebackers because of his athleticism and a mismatch against corners/safeties because of his size

Weaknesses

Needs to improve his strength to survive as a blocker in the NFL

May not have the size or strength to be an in-line blocker

A role-specific player who might only be a pass-catching tight end

Plays a little tall

Ja’Tavion Sanders RAS

Ja'Tavion Sanders is a TE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 5.61 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 502 out of 1141 TE from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/FYBRn8YLWL pic.twitter.com/R7yn3OT9s6 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 28, 2024

What other analysts are saying about Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders

NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein - Link

Talented pass-catching tight end with an exciting floor if he can handle the rigors of the pro game. Sanders possesses an average build, but he has room for more muscle. He flashes as a run blocker, but he isn’t consistent at the point of attack. He can get up the field from in-line or from the slot, beating man coverage at his route stems or separating quickly from turns. He is able to dig in and win combat catches underneath and has proven to be highly effective running the seam or catching intermediate throws into zone pockets. Teams looking for a tight end with a more complete game might pass on him, but his potential to open up the passing game and become a highly productive pass-catcher should be hard to pass on.

Does tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders make sense for the Broncos on day two of the draft?

He could.

I did not come out of this blown away by his potential but he would give them a receiving threat at the position which is a need. Greg Dulcich’s hamstrings cannot be trusted and Lucas Krull has yet to prove he can be relied on, so adding a receiving threat like Sanders should be a priority.

His blocking issues could be an issue for Sean Payton. but the team does have plenty of blocking tight ends on the roster currently. Sander could slide in as the receiving threat and line up in the slot, out wide, or in motion as he was used while at Texas,

With the Broncos likely drafting and starting a rookie quarterback, adding a pass-catching threat at tight end would be ideal for the team and Sanders could fit that role. He could be a solid third-round selection for the Broncos and be someone who can be productive during their rookie season.