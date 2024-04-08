Projecting the 2024 Broncos schedule release date

With new uniforms, the draft, and likely any meaningful Broncos news still weeks away, it seems the only other thing to look forward to is the 2024 NFL schedule release. I like to think that the schedule-makers tirelessly toil over the matchups for hours each day up until the signal is given that the schedule is finally baked to perfection. It can’t be easy assessing each game, division implications at any given point in the season, international games, and finding somewhere to put the Raiders where nobody can see them.

Recently, the schedule-makers have done a great job keeping all teams, even the awful ones, interesting late in the season. This is due, in large part, to the floating release day that now takes into consideration draft acquisitions. Unfortunately, this means that there is no set date for schedule release.

Last year, the schedule came out Thursday, May 11. In 2022, it was released on Thursday, May 12. In 2021? Looks like it came down on Wednesday, May 12 in 2021.

So, when can we expect the 2024 Broncos schedule?

While anything can happen and nothing is set in stone, based off of previous release dates, it seems highly probable that Thursday, May 9 is likely our day.

Who will the Broncos play this year?

MHR’s Tim Lynch broke down the slate here back in January.

HEADLINES

