Report: Broncos slated to bring in Kentucky RB Ray Davis for pre-draft visit

The 2024 NFL Draft is only seventeen days away and the Denver Broncos continue to do their diligence regarding prospects. Some may consider running back to be one of the strengths of Denver’s team being three deep with Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin.

However, the Broncos appear to have interest in adding a prospect to the room via the draft. It’s important to remember both the aforementioned Williams and Perine are in their contract years.

According to Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post, the Broncos will have standout Kentucky Wildcats running back in for an official Top 30 visit on Tuesday. Viewed as a mid-round selection in this year’s draft, Davis would have a chance to compete and earn meaningful playing time as a rookie.

Davis’ personal story is inspiring. He is undoubtedly a player you want to root for no matter where he ends up being drafted. His collegiate journey saw him spend time with Temple, Vanderbilt and Kentucky—and he had success at every destination.

At 24 years old, Davis is one of the oldest running backs in this year's class and will be 25 during the midpoint of the 2024 season. Nevertheless, he is one of the most productive prospects at the position. He offers legitimate three-down potential and I believe he is a great fit for Sean Payton’s offense considering his prowess as a runner and receiver. In his last two seasons with the Wildcats, Davis amassed nearly 2,200 yards on the ground and had 19 rushing touchdowns. He also reeled in 62 receptions for nearly 500 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Given the wealth of other more pressing needs, I don’t envision the Broncos taking a running back in the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. But if Ray Davis is still on the board in the fourth or fifth round, I wouldn’t be surprised if they selected him. The Broncos have also spent time scouting Florida State’s Trey Benson, Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright, South Dakota State’s Isaiah Davis, Clemson’s Will Shipley, Oregon’s Bucky Irving and Memphis’ Blake Watson.