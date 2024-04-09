Horse Tracks: So what if the Broncos don’t go QB?

Good morning Broncos Country!

We’re almost there. Just a little more than two weeks and the NFL Draft will be upon us. And we can all stop wondering what Sean Payton and the Broncos will do at No. 12.

Take a QB at 12? Trade back and still take a QB? Mortgage the future to trade up and take a QB?

So. Many. Options.

And so little way to tell what Sean Payton is thinking.

Because what if the Broncos don’t take a QB and instead go...tight end? edge? or one of the highly touted OTs? I daresay all are needs but figuring out the right piece to a very large puzzle in Denver is going to be tricky.

Here’s how some of the recent analysts have tried to solve the problem in Denver. Some are serious and some are so stumped about what the Broncos will do that they’re just here for the laughs.

That’s OK. At this point, so am I. See what you think:

Brock Bowers, TE Georgia

Brugler goes offensive weapon for Denver in his latest mock draft after pointing out that it’s “tough to figure out exactly what the Broncos’ plan will be if they’re unable to trade up for one of the top four QB prospects.”



The draft guru almost went with the Broncos trading back and taking quarterback Bo Nix. But in the end, Brugler landed on Bowers because of the high praise from team sources at the Combine.

With Denver’s desire and need to add more impact players on offense, Bowers is a surefire fit.

Bo Nix, QB Oregon

Brendan Donahue, Sharp Football Analysis

J.J. McCarthy, QB Michigan

Calling for a blockbuster trade, Reuter predicts that the Broncos will give up first- and third-round picks in 2025 to go get his quarterback of the future.



“McCarthy’s lack of volume in college might be seen as a negative by some, but perhaps not to Payton, who might think it’ll make it easier to mold the athletic former Wolverine into a top-level quarterback,” Reuter writes.

Byron Murphy II, DT Texas

Ryan McCrystal, Sharp Football Analysis



Drake Maye, QB

This “mock” is my least favorite yet, but the analysis is dynamite.

Rank knows this is not a sexy pick and actually suggests the Broncos not choose a QB at No. 12. He mocks McCarthy to the Vikings at No. 11, only the third QB off the board.

But by default - because the Broncos have so many needs and are a true conundrum - Rank goes with Drake Maye to Denver.

“Hear me out, Broncos: You are not a quarterback away from competing. I would strongly suggest going another route — maybe trading back, maybe taking Brock Bowers. I legit don’t know. I just feel like you’re going to take a quarterback because the only guys on the current depth chart are Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci. Starting the season with those two at QB would make you the most unserious franchise in football. I mean, you could sign Ryan Tannehill, but that’s only if you want Brandon Perna to make a million dollars from his YouTube channel. OK, I guess you should get your quarterback if he falls here after all. But man, you need so much help.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB Toledo

Feldman is skeptical that Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. is a good fit at this spot, but he believes the Toledo corner could be paired nicely with Patrick Surtain.



“Mitchell, who came in at No. 46 on the Freaks List last year, ... burst onto the national scene when he had four interceptions and two pick sixes in a game against Northern Illinois. He set a Toledo record with 20 passes broken up that season. Coaches in the MAC can’t stop gushing about how special Mitchell is.”

Despite an OT-rich draft, none of the latest mocks even touch that for Denver. While the trenches, and O-line in particular, are a key position for Payton, he revamped the offensive line last season and has added some depth in free agency this season.

If Payton doesn’t go quarterback in the first round, there’s an outside chance he picks up an OT there, but more than likely Payton would wait for that on Day 3.

So now you’re the GM/coach...who you takin?

Poll Which player is your top choice for first-round pick? Brock Bowers, TE at 12

Bo Nix, QB at 12

J.J. McCarthy, trading up for QB at 4

Bryon Murphy II, edge at 12

Drake Maye at 12

Quinyon Mitchell, TE at12

12% Brock Bowers, TE at 12 (16 votes)

34% Bo Nix, QB at 12 (44 votes)

11% J.J. McCarthy, trading up for QB at 4 (14 votes)

2% Bryon Murphy II, edge at 12 (3 votes)

19% Drake Maye at 12 (24 votes)

6% Quinyon Mitchell, TE at12 (8 votes)

13% Choose your own scenario??? (17 votes)

And the winner is...

Who else? The Duke!

Though, arguably, John Elway won either way. ;)

