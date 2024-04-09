2024 NFL Draft: Broncos draft interest tracker 3.0

We are almost there Broncos Country! In just a few short weeks, the 2024 NFL Draft will begin and our Denver Broncos will be on the clock.
They appear to be in the market for a quarterback and could make a major trade-up for one or potentially move back and stockpile some picks while still getting their guy. Ultimately, time will tell what they do, but their pre-draft activities could give us an idea in which direction they go on draft night.
With that said, let us take a look at which prospects the Broncos met with throughout the draft process thus far. This list will include a few all-star game mentions, the prospects they reportedly met with formally and informally at the Combine, the Pro Days the Broncos were at and which prospects they were watching that day, and the pre-draft workouts, meetings, and top-30 visits that are on-going right now.
Currently, I have 92 prospects on this tracker that the Broncos reportedly had some sort of reported interaction with throughout the draft process. This list will continue to grow as the final reported top 30 visits happen in the coming days and weeks leading up to the draft.
Now, just because a prospect is or is not on this list, does not mean that the Denver Broncos will or will not draft them. However, it gives us an idea of which positions the team is doing the most work on and we can go from there with our predictions.
Denver Broncos draft interest tracker
|Name
|Position
|College
|Projected Round
|All-Star Games
|Combine
|Pro Day
|Top 30 Visit
|Met With Broncos
|Rumored interest
|Name
|Position
|College
|Projected Round
|All-Star Games
|Combine
|Pro Day
|Top 30 Visit
|Met With Broncos
|Rumored interest
|Michael Pratt
|Quarterback
|Tulane
|Day 2
|X
|X
|Kedon Slovis
|Quarterback
|BYU
|Day 3
|X
|Blake Watson
|Running Back
|Memphis
|Day 3
|X
|Joshua Cephus
|Wide Receiver
|UTSA
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Jarius Monroe
|Defensive Back
|Tulane
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Reddy Steward
|Defensive Back
|Troy
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Easton Gibbs
|Linebacker
|Wyoming
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|X
|J.J. McCarthy
|Quarterback
|Michigan
|Top 10/1st
|X
|X
|X
|Bo Nix
|Quarterback
|Oregon
|1sr/2nd
|X
|X
|Michael Penix Jr.
|Quarterback
|Washington
|Day 2
|X
|X
|X
|Jared Verse
|EDGE
|Florida State
|1st
|X
|Fabien Lovett Sr.
|IDL
|Florida State
|Day 2/3
|X
|X
|Trevin Wallace
|Linebacker
|Kentucky
|Day 2/3
|X
|Chris Braswell
|EDGE
|Alabama
|Day 2/3
|X
|Marist Liufau
|Linebacker
|Notre Dame
|Day 2/3
|X
|Mohamed Kamara
|EDGE
|Colorado State
|Day 2/3
|X
|X
|X
|Tyler Davis
|Defensive Line
|Clemson
|Day 2/3
|X
|X
|Terrion Arnold
|Cornerback
|Alabama
|1st
|X
|Jaylen Key
|Defensive Back
|Alabama
|Day 3
|X
|Ben Sinnot
|Tight End
|Kansas State
|Day 2/3
|X
|Theo Johnson
|Tight End
|Penn State
|Day 2/3
|X
|Brock Bowers
|Tight End
|Georgia
|1st
|X
|Dallin Holker
|Tight End
|Colorado State
|Day 2/3
|X
|X
|Caleb Williams
|Quarterback
|USC
|1st overall
|X
|X
|Drake Maye
|Quarterback
|North Carolina
|Top 5
|X
|X
|Jayden Daniels
|Quarterback
|LSU
|Top 5
|X
|X
|Spencer Rattler
|Quarterback
|South Carolina
|Day 2
|X
|X
|Carlton Johnson
|Cornerback
|Fresno State
|Day 2/3
|X
|Drake Nugent
|Center
|Michigan
|Day 2/3
|X
|X
|Omar Brown
|Defensive Back
|Nebraska
|Day 3
|X
|X
|Layne Hatcher
|Quarterback
|Ball State
|Day 3/UDFA
|Aaron Casey
|Linebacker
|Indiana
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Andre Carter
|EDGE
|Indiana
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Taliese Fuaga
|Offensive Tackle
|Oregon State
|1st
|X
|Troy Franklin
|Wide Receiver
|Oregon
|1st/2nd
|X
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|Center
|Oregon
|1st/2nd
|X
|Bucky Irving
|Running Back
|Oregon
|Day 3
|X
|Evan Williams
|Defensive Back
|Oregon
|Day 3
|X
|Khyree Jackson
|Cornerback
|Oregon
|Day 3
|X
|Brandon Dolrus
|IDL
|Oregon
|Day 2/3
|X
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|Tight End
|Minnesota
|Day 3
|X
|Will Shipley
|Running Back
|Clemson
|Day 2/3
|X
|Nate Wiggins
|Cornerback
|Clemson
|1st
|X
|Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
|Linebacker
|Clemson
|Day 2
|X
|Ruke Orhorhoro
|IDL
|Clemson
|Day 2
|X
|Xavier Thomas
|EDGE
|Clemson
|Day 2/3
|X
|Trey Benson
|Running Back
|Florida State
|Day 2/3
|X
|Qwan'Tez Stiggers
|Cornerback
|Toronto Argonauts(CFL)
|Day 3
|X
|X
|Millard Bradford
|Safety
|TCU
|Day 3
|X
|Chigozie Anusiem
|Cornerback
|Colorado State
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Derrick McLendon
|EDGE
|Colorado
|Day 3
|X
|Luke McCaffrey
|Wide Receiver
|Rice
|Day 2/3
|X
|Joe Alt
|Offensive Tackle
|Notre Dame
|1st
|X
|Blake Fisher
|Offensive Tackle
|Notre Dame
|Day 2/3
|X
|Treyton Welch
|Tight End
|Wyoming
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Jordan Domineck
|EDGE
|Colorado
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Dylan McMahon
|Center
|NC State
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Tejhaun Palmer
|Wide Receiver
|UAB
|Day 3/UDFA
|Darius Robinson
|Defensive Line
|Missouri
|1st/2nd
|X
|AJ Barner
|Tight End
|Michigan
|Day 3
|X
|Blake Corum
|Running Back
|Michigan
|Day 2
|X
|Braiden McGregor
|EDGE
|Michigan
|Day 3
|X
|Cornelius Johnson
|Wide Receiver
|Michigan
|Day 2/3
|X
|Jaylen Harrell
|EDGE
|Michigan
|Day 3
|X
|Josh Wallace
|Cornerback
|Michigan
|Day 3
|X
|Junior Colson
|Linebacker
|Michigan
|Day 2
|X
|Karsan Barnhart
|IOL
|Michigan
|Day 3
|X
|Kris Jenkins
|IDL
|Michigan
|Day 2
|X
|LaDarius Henderson
|IOL
|Michigan
|Day 2/3
|X
|Michael Barrett
|Linebacker
|Michigan
|Day 3
|X
|Mike Sainristil
|Cornerback
|Michigan
|Day 2/3
|X
|Roman Wilson
|Wide Receiver
|Michigan
|Day 2
|X
|Trente Jones
|IOL
|Michigan
|Day 3
|X
|Trevor Keegan
|IOL
|Michigan
|Day 3
|X
|Zak Zinter
|IOL
|Michigan
|Day 2/3
|X
|Jordan Magee
|Linebacker
|Temple
|Day 2/3
|X
|Malachi Corley
|Wide Receiver
|Western Kenucky
|Day 2
|X
|Maason Smith
|IDL
|LSU
|Day 2/3
|X
|Jordan Jefferson
|IDL
|LSU
|Day 2/3
|X
|Mehki Wingo
|IDL
|LSU
|Day 2/3
|X
|Malik Nabers
|Wide Receiver
|LSU
|Top 10
|X
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|Wide Receiver
|LSU
|1st
|X
|Amarius Mims
|Offensive Tackle
|Georgia
|1st
|X
|Trey Knox
|Tight End
|South Carolina
|Day 3
|X
|Jaylen Wright
|Running Back
|Tennessee
|Day 2/3
|X
|Jordan Morgan
|Offensive Tackle
|Arizona
|1st/2nd
|X
|Xavier Weaver
|Wide Receiver
|Colorado
|Day 3
|X
|Quinton Newsome
|Cornerback
|Nebraska
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Marcellas Dial
|Cornerback
|South Carolina
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Jalyx Hunt
|EDGE
|Houston Christian
|Day 3
|X
|Cooper DeJean
|Cornerback
|Iowa
|1st
|X
|Ray Davis
|Running Back
|Kentucky
|Day 2/3
|X
