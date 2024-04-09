2024 NFL Draft: Broncos draft interest tracker 3.0

We are almost there Broncos Country! In just a few short weeks, the 2024 NFL Draft will begin and our Denver Broncos will be on the clock.

They appear to be in the market for a quarterback and could make a major trade-up for one or potentially move back and stockpile some picks while still getting their guy. Ultimately, time will tell what they do, but their pre-draft activities could give us an idea in which direction they go on draft night.

With that said, let us take a look at which prospects the Broncos met with throughout the draft process thus far. This list will include a few all-star game mentions, the prospects they reportedly met with formally and informally at the Combine, the Pro Days the Broncos were at and which prospects they were watching that day, and the pre-draft workouts, meetings, and top-30 visits that are on-going right now.

Currently, I have 92 prospects on this tracker that the Broncos reportedly had some sort of reported interaction with throughout the draft process. This list will continue to grow as the final reported top 30 visits happen in the coming days and weeks leading up to the draft.

Now, just because a prospect is or is not on this list, does not mean that the Denver Broncos will or will not draft them. However, it gives us an idea of which positions the team is doing the most work on and we can go from there with our predictions.