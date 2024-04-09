 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 NFL Draft: Broncos draft interest tracker 3.0

We are just a few weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft. Here are all the draft prospects the Denver Broncos have expressed interest in so far.

By Scotty Payne
USC v Oregon Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

We are almost there Broncos Country! In just a few short weeks, the 2024 NFL Draft will begin and our Denver Broncos will be on the clock.

They appear to be in the market for a quarterback and could make a major trade-up for one or potentially move back and stockpile some picks while still getting their guy. Ultimately, time will tell what they do, but their pre-draft activities could give us an idea in which direction they go on draft night.

With that said, let us take a look at which prospects the Broncos met with throughout the draft process thus far. This list will include a few all-star game mentions, the prospects they reportedly met with formally and informally at the Combine, the Pro Days the Broncos were at and which prospects they were watching that day, and the pre-draft workouts, meetings, and top-30 visits that are on-going right now.

Currently, I have 92 prospects on this tracker that the Broncos reportedly had some sort of reported interaction with throughout the draft process. This list will continue to grow as the final reported top 30 visits happen in the coming days and weeks leading up to the draft.

Now, just because a prospect is or is not on this list, does not mean that the Denver Broncos will or will not draft them. However, it gives us an idea of which positions the team is doing the most work on and we can go from there with our predictions.

Denver Broncos draft interest tracker

Name Position College Projected Round All-Star Games Combine Pro Day Top 30 Visit Met With Broncos Rumored interest
Michael Pratt Quarterback Tulane Day 2 X X
Kedon Slovis Quarterback BYU Day 3 X
Blake Watson Running Back Memphis Day 3 X
Joshua Cephus Wide Receiver UTSA Day 3/UDFA X
Jarius Monroe Defensive Back Tulane Day 3/UDFA X
Reddy Steward Defensive Back Troy Day 3/UDFA X
Easton Gibbs Linebacker Wyoming Day 3/UDFA X X
J.J. McCarthy Quarterback Michigan Top 10/1st X X X
Bo Nix Quarterback Oregon 1sr/2nd X X
Michael Penix Jr. Quarterback Washington Day 2 X X X
Jared Verse EDGE Florida State 1st X
Fabien Lovett Sr. IDL Florida State Day 2/3 X X
Trevin Wallace Linebacker Kentucky Day 2/3 X
Chris Braswell EDGE Alabama Day 2/3 X
Marist Liufau Linebacker Notre Dame Day 2/3 X
Mohamed Kamara EDGE Colorado State Day 2/3 X X X
Tyler Davis Defensive Line Clemson Day 2/3 X X
Terrion Arnold Cornerback Alabama 1st X
Jaylen Key Defensive Back Alabama Day 3 X
Ben Sinnot Tight End Kansas State Day 2/3 X
Theo Johnson Tight End Penn State Day 2/3 X
Brock Bowers Tight End Georgia 1st X
Dallin Holker Tight End Colorado State Day 2/3 X X
Caleb Williams Quarterback USC 1st overall X X
Drake Maye Quarterback North Carolina Top 5 X X
Jayden Daniels Quarterback LSU Top 5 X X
Spencer Rattler Quarterback South Carolina Day 2 X X
Carlton Johnson Cornerback Fresno State Day 2/3 X
Drake Nugent Center Michigan Day 2/3 X X
Omar Brown Defensive Back Nebraska Day 3 X X
Layne Hatcher Quarterback Ball State Day 3/UDFA
Aaron Casey Linebacker Indiana Day 3/UDFA X
Andre Carter EDGE Indiana Day 3/UDFA X
Taliese Fuaga Offensive Tackle Oregon State 1st X
Troy Franklin Wide Receiver Oregon 1st/2nd X
Jackson Powers-Johnson Center Oregon 1st/2nd X
Bucky Irving Running Back Oregon Day 3 X
Evan Williams Defensive Back Oregon Day 3 X
Khyree Jackson Cornerback Oregon Day 3 X
Brandon Dolrus IDL Oregon Day 2/3 X
Brevyn Spann-Ford Tight End Minnesota Day 3 X
Will Shipley Running Back Clemson Day 2/3 X
Nate Wiggins Cornerback Clemson 1st X
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Linebacker Clemson Day 2 X
Ruke Orhorhoro IDL Clemson Day 2 X
Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson Day 2/3 X
Trey Benson Running Back Florida State Day 2/3 X
Qwan'Tez Stiggers Cornerback Toronto Argonauts(CFL) Day 3 X X
Millard Bradford Safety TCU Day 3 X
Chigozie Anusiem Cornerback Colorado State Day 3/UDFA X
Derrick McLendon EDGE Colorado Day 3 X
Luke McCaffrey Wide Receiver Rice Day 2/3 X
Joe Alt Offensive Tackle Notre Dame 1st X
Blake Fisher Offensive Tackle Notre Dame Day 2/3 X
Treyton Welch Tight End Wyoming Day 3/UDFA X
Jordan Domineck EDGE Colorado Day 3/UDFA X
Dylan McMahon Center NC State Day 3/UDFA X
Tejhaun Palmer Wide Receiver UAB Day 3/UDFA
Darius Robinson Defensive Line Missouri 1st/2nd X
AJ Barner Tight End Michigan Day 3 X
Blake Corum Running Back Michigan Day 2 X
Braiden McGregor EDGE Michigan Day 3 X
Cornelius Johnson Wide Receiver Michigan Day 2/3 X
Jaylen Harrell EDGE Michigan Day 3 X
Josh Wallace Cornerback Michigan Day 3 X
Junior Colson Linebacker Michigan Day 2 X
Karsan Barnhart IOL Michigan Day 3 X
Kris Jenkins IDL Michigan Day 2 X
LaDarius Henderson IOL Michigan Day 2/3 X
Michael Barrett Linebacker Michigan Day 3 X
Mike Sainristil Cornerback Michigan Day 2/3 X
Roman Wilson Wide Receiver Michigan Day 2 X
Trente Jones IOL Michigan Day 3 X
Trevor Keegan IOL Michigan Day 3 X
Zak Zinter IOL Michigan Day 2/3 X
Jordan Magee Linebacker Temple Day 2/3 X
Malachi Corley Wide Receiver Western Kenucky Day 2 X
Maason Smith IDL LSU Day 2/3 X
Jordan Jefferson IDL LSU Day 2/3 X
Mehki Wingo IDL LSU Day 2/3 X
Malik Nabers Wide Receiver LSU Top 10 X
Brian Thomas Jr. Wide Receiver LSU 1st X
Amarius Mims Offensive Tackle Georgia 1st X
Trey Knox Tight End South Carolina Day 3 X
Jaylen Wright Running Back Tennessee Day 2/3 X
Jordan Morgan Offensive Tackle Arizona 1st/2nd X
Xavier Weaver Wide Receiver Colorado Day 3 X
Quinton Newsome Cornerback Nebraska Day 3/UDFA X
Marcellas Dial Cornerback South Carolina Day 3/UDFA X
Jalyx Hunt EDGE Houston Christian Day 3 X
Cooper DeJean Cornerback Iowa 1st X
Ray Davis Running Back Kentucky Day 2/3 X

