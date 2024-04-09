Report: Broncos had defensive backs coach Jim Leonhard at CB Cooper DeJean’s pro day

According to Sportkeeda’s draft analyst Tony Pauline, the Denver Broncos had defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jim Leonhard at Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean’s pro day on Monday.

Attendance sheet for today's Iowa workout with Cooper DeJean & Khristian Boyd include Jim Leonhard @Broncos, Glen Fox @AZCardinals Doug Mallory & Dennis Johnson @Ravens. Not all on attendance sheet showed up as teams are in the middle or just starting final draft meetings — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 8, 2024

DeJean suffered a late-season knee injury at Iowa which kept him sidelined up until recently when he was medically cleared for football activities and held his own pro day on Monday. The projected first-round pick had a great workout and likely solidified himself as a first-round pick.

During his pro day workout, he measured at 6-0, 202 pounds, and ran a 40-time that ranged between 4.43-4.45 seconds according to scouts. He also had a 38-inch vertical and a broad jump that measured at 10’4” which concluded a pretty impressive showing overall.

NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has DeJean ranked as his 25th overall prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft and has him ranked as his CB3 in the draft.

DeJean is a playmaking cornerback with size and speed. In off coverage, he plays with his butt to the sideline and displays excellent vision. He does have a brief pause in his plant/drive before exploding and attacking the football. His production — including three pick-sixes in the 2022 season — speaks for itself. He has enough speed to carry vertical routes, but he will panic on occasion and get grabby at the catch point. He’s an outstanding blitzer, displaying timing and burst to close in a hurry. He is very willing in run support, and he’s a dependable tackler. He is also an exceptional punt returner because of his combination of speed, elusiveness and bravery. Overall, I believe DeJean could stick at cornerback, but I wouldn’t rule out a move to safety, where his strengths as a player would be featured. He reminds me of a bigger Eric Weddle coming out of college.

DeJean played a total of three seasons while at Iowa and turned into one of the better corners in the Nation during that time. During his three-year career, DeJean totaled 120 tackles, 5 tackles for a loss, 7 interceptions, 13 pass deflections, and 3 defensive touchdowns. This past season, he totaled 41 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 2 interceptions, and 5 pass deflections.

As for the potential interest by the Broncos, the only way they would come away with cornerback Cooper DeJean is if they trade back. As I have said multiple times, the Broncos are either trading up for a quarterback, taking a quarterback at 12, trading back and getting a quarterback in the first round still, or with the added picks they acquired. He’s a talented player who likely goes in the second half of the first round and can play corner or safety for whoever drafts him.

The Broncos have done some work at their safety position which included releasing long-time All-Pro safety Justin Simmons but also included re-signing P.J. Locke and signing veteran Brandon Jones in free agency. So, I do not think they would draft DeJean in the first round to play safety. However, they do have a need at cornerback opposite of Patrick Surtain II. Right now, 2023 third-round pick Riley Moss is the projected starter there but he is coming off a rookie year where he played primarily on special teams. Behind him, there is Damarri Mathis who flashed his rookie year but is coming off a second season where he really struggled and was ultimately benched. So, you could make a case for them to draft DeJean in the first round if they decide to trade back.

What do you think Broncos Country? Would you like them to select DeJean if they trade back? or should they focus at quarterback or another position/prospect?