Report: Broncos will have a pre-draft visit with Florida State edge rusher, Jared Verse

According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, the Denver Broncos are having a pre-draft visit with Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse. He is expected to be a first-round pick and could be an option for the Broncos at 12th overall.

#FloridaState edge Jared Verse is visiting the #Seahawks tonight and tomorrow, sources say. The projected mid-first round pick has visited the #Buccaneers and will visit the #Broncos as well. pic.twitter.com/CHCAleyXPZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 9, 2024

First, a reminder or refresher on what exactly a top 30 visit is. Each NFL team in the days and weeks before the start of the NFL Draft is allowed to invite up to 30 different prospects to come in for what amounts to a job interview. From there, they will work them out, show them the facility, meet with coaches, and essentially have a job interview. It is just another step in the long scouting process leading up to the NFL Draft.

Verse is a 6’4”, 254-pound edge rusher who is considered one of the best, if not the best edge rushers in the entire 2024 NFL Draft. NFL Network’s lead draft analyst has Verse ranked as his 14th overall player and has Verse as his number two edge rusher in the draft.

Verse is a rugged, twitched-up edge rusher with a thick/powerful build. At Florida State, he moved around the defensive front. Against the pass, he explodes off the edge and tries to run right through offensive tackles, doing so in two different ways: 1) He will stutter to get OTs off balance and then charge right through with his hands; or 2) he’ll simply bury his head into the blocker’s chest and walk him right back to the quarterback. He has also been effective using a chop/swim move and occasional inside counter. He doesn’t have elite bend at the top of his rush. When aligned inside, he relies more on his quickness to work the edge of an offensive guard. Against the rush, he is stout at the point of attack. He closes the back door quickly on runs away from him with great speed and effort. Overall, Verse is not only a productive pass rusher — he’s a violent tempo setter for the defense.

He was a productive player at Florida State and in 25 games, the talented pass rusher totaled 89 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. This past year for the Seminoles, he totaled 41 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss, 9 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

The Broncos met formally with Verse at the NFL scouting combine and now will likely have the likely top 15 selection in for a top-30 visit ahead of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Verse would give the Broncos a big, strong, athletic, and explosive edge rusher who instantly becomes their number-one player in that group. They have a loaded room full of players on rookie contracts but none of them have really proven they can be a consistent threat off the edge. Verse gives them that potential as well as someone who can stay on the field on all three downs, set the edge, and rush the passer.

If the Broncos want Verse, they would likely have to select him at 12th overall. There is a chance he could be the first defender off the board and not be available for the Broncos, but if he is there, they would need to strike. As we know, the team is looking hard at quarterbacks and is expected to take one in the first round, but if they decide to pass on one and stick at 12th overall, Verse would be at the top of my wishlist.